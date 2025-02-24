Dwayne Johnson Puts WWE Spin On Lil Wayne Classic During Smackdown

He's been a fan for decades.

Tha block is hot, and the Rock can smell it. Dwayne Johnson made quite the splash during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown on Netflix. The legendary wrestler came out and treated the fans to his usual blend of bravado and aggression. It was Johnson's choice of walkout song, though, that really had fans worked up. The wrestler teased fans with with his usual walkout theme before switching it up and blasting a remix of the classic Lil Wayne single "Tha Block Is Hot."

Dwayne Johnson's video montage was also swapped out with imagery of New Orleans. Weezy is from New Orleans, of course, and SmackDown was being held in the Big Easy. The wrestler used the sounds of the city's favorite son to announce that WrestleMania 42 will be held in New Orleans, as well. It was a fantastic, albeit unexpected moment. Johnson provided some explanation for the song choice during a post-episode press conference. The movie star told reporters he felt compelled to celebrate Weezy F. Baby following the Super Bowl controversy.

Does Dwayne Johnson Like Lil Wayne's Music?

Lil Wayne made it clear that he wanted to perform in front of his hometown during the recent Super Bowl. He voiced frustration at being passed over for Kendrick Lamar, even if he praised Lamar's talent after the fact. Dwayne Johnson decided to give Mr. Carter his flowers, which is an admittedly smart move. "Always been a big fan," he explained. "I wanted to give love to Lil Wayne and I love Kendrick and I love the Super Bowl. I loved his performance so it was my way of showing love to the OG." Johnson also showed love to other regional artists like Master P, Juvenile and Birdman.

Dwayne Johnson claimed that he grew up listening to these artists as a teen. "Those are my guys," he added. "I came up in Miami and South Florida, where we were Uncle Luke... Those are my influences." The wrestler noted that he chose "Tha Block Is Hot" in particular because it remains one of his favorite Wayne songs to this day. "This is Lil Wayne's city," Johnson concluded. "'Tha Block is Hot', specifically, I wanted that one."

