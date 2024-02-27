Druski Says He's Skipping The Super Bowl in New Orleans to Avoid Seeing Birdman

Druski recently appeared on an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. While there he spoke to Gillie and Wallo on a variety of topics, including next year's Super Bowl. The game is taking place in New Orleans and they were curious of Dru would be attending. They got an answer they weren't prepared for when he revealed that he wouldn't be attending. When pressed on why he revealed that he didn't want to run into Birdman or a handful of other artists he expects to be present.

Gillie and Wallo are clearly surprised by the answer. They press him further seeming to think there won't be any real danger. Druski doubles down in his response but some fans in the comments think he might just be doing an elaborate joke. "this gotta be the most elaborate skit" and "“He ain’t in there is he??” 😭😭😭 I can’t tell if he’s joking or genuinely terrified" two comments on the post read. Others took him more seriously though. "so i guess he isnt really standing on buisness" reads one of the top comments, though the jokes comes up repeatedly. Check out the full video of his podcast interaction below.

Druski Skipping Next Year's Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is always a celebrity-packed affair and this year was no different. While Taylor Swift may have taken the center stage for many pop fans she was far from the only high-profile musician in attendance. Usher took the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show and brought along Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and more with him. A number of big stars like Travis Scott, Lil Baby, and Cardi B performed or attended the annual Fanatics party that took place on Saturday. ahead of the big game.

What do you think of Druski's comments about skipping next year's super bowl in New Orleans? Do you think he's being serious or playing an elaborate joke? Let us know in the comment section below.

