Jada Kingdom Keeps The Momentum Rolling With "What's Up (Big Buddy)"

We can almost guarantee that no one saw Jada Kingdom having as big of a day as this. That is no slight to the Jamaican dancehall artist, though. She is ultra-talented in many ways. But, this out-of-nowhere beef with Stefflon Don has put her in the spotlight rapidly. This war of words with the UK dancehall mainstay has an unknown origin. But, some were considering that it could have something to do with their ex-boyfriend, Burna Boy. Jada and Stefflon both had their hands on him, but that is a fairly loose reason.

Jada Kingdom is now dating Pardison Fontaine and seems happy with the relationship so far. As we talked about earlier today, Stefflon got the beef started with her "Dat A Dat" single. Then, Jada followed up not too long after with "London Bed." It seems she is feeling uber-confident because she is back with her second track of the day.

Listen To "What's Up (Big Buddy)" By Jada Kingdom

This Jada single, "What's Up (Big Buddy)," is out on all streaming platforms. This track has a sexy and empowering feeling to it. The production, provided by Rvssian, has a steady rhythm that will get you dancing uncontrollably. This single comes after an EP that dropped just yesterday, Love Experience. It is a five-song solo effort that includes no singles for it.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "What's Up (Big Buddy)," by Jada Kingdom? Out of this and "London Bed," which song is better and why? Do you think she dropped this song because she is feeling good after responding to Stefflon Don? Are you excited for her upcoming EP, Love Experience? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Jada Kingdom. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

