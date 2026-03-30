Iggy Azalea Shows Off How Far She's Gone With Botox Injections

BY Zachary Horvath
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Nov 28, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Recording artist and entertainer Iggy Azalea attends the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Botox and Hollywood go pretty hand-in-hand but given how young Iggy Azalea is, some fans are bit shocked and disappointed.

Since moving on from music to pursue other avenues, Iggy Azalea has been wrapped up in some controversy. While some folks might just view her recent activities as harmless, others have been vocal about how disappointed they are.

Part of that frustration stems from her consistent collaborations with disgraced streamer N3on. Over the last several months, they have been linking up for livestreams. They are usually just hanging out and trying random things with each other.

All in all, this would fit the bill as being inoffensive. However, given who she's surrounding herself with, it's only drawn negative attention to herself.

Her behavior and decisions around N3on have also been talking points, especially in this most recent clip. Caught by FearBuck, the former rapper reveals that she's been getting some pretty extensive work done to her face in the form of Botox.

For context, the "Fancy" artist is only 35. As a result, N3on, who reacted in a saddened but frustrated fashion, is the consensus feeling folks have online.

"It’s funny but also a reminder how normalized that level of cosmetic work has become [unamused face emoji]," one X user replies.

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Iggy Azalea & N30n Dating Rumors

Another echoes that sentiment. "Barely moving is the whole point now. expression started looking too honest for that internet." "This is really weird, I wouldn't have expected it as well," a third adds.

Others can't help but rip N3on and the relationship between him and Iggy. "Why is she obsessed with a little annoying Indian with twig arms and legs. Doesn't she know he bots like 20k of his live views. Let's be real his stats never change even when hes doing nontent. Like nobody's watching u walk around doing fuxk all with your annoying a*s voice."

"It’s pointless for Neon to make so much money if he’s naive and doesn’t realize that Iggy has other plans for him and is just stringing him along. We’re not surprised that she’s full of Botox because all celebrities have had work done at some point," a second chimes in.

While reactions to their content have mostly been negative, others speculated that they were an item. Or at the very least, people spread the rumor that they slept together. Part of that was due to the first tweet above from last year.

On another occasion, she was seen twerking on N3on multiple times right around the time of the aforementioned post.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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