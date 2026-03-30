Iggy Azalea Shows Off How Far She's Gone With Botox Injections

Since moving on from music to pursue other avenues, Iggy Azalea has been wrapped up in some controversy. While some folks might just view her recent activities as harmless, others have been vocal about how disappointed they are.

Part of that frustration stems from her consistent collaborations with disgraced streamer N3on. Over the last several months, they have been linking up for livestreams. They are usually just hanging out and trying random things with each other.

All in all, this would fit the bill as being inoffensive. However, given who she's surrounding herself with, it's only drawn negative attention to herself.

Her behavior and decisions around N3on have also been talking points, especially in this most recent clip. Caught by FearBuck, the former rapper reveals that she's been getting some pretty extensive work done to her face in the form of Botox.

For context, the "Fancy" artist is only 35. As a result, N3on, who reacted in a saddened but frustrated fashion, is the consensus feeling folks have online.

"It’s funny but also a reminder how normalized that level of cosmetic work has become [unamused face emoji]," one X user replies.

Iggy Azalea & N30n Dating Rumors

Another echoes that sentiment. "Barely moving is the whole point now. expression started looking too honest for that internet." "This is really weird, I wouldn't have expected it as well," a third adds.

Others can't help but rip N3on and the relationship between him and Iggy. "Why is she obsessed with a little annoying Indian with twig arms and legs. Doesn't she know he bots like 20k of his live views. Let's be real his stats never change even when hes doing nontent. Like nobody's watching u walk around doing fuxk all with your annoying a*s voice."

"It’s pointless for Neon to make so much money if he’s naive and doesn’t realize that Iggy has other plans for him and is just stringing him along. We’re not surprised that she’s full of Botox because all celebrities have had work done at some point," a second chimes in.

While reactions to their content have mostly been negative, others speculated that they were an item. Or at the very least, people spread the rumor that they slept together. Part of that was due to the first tweet above from last year.