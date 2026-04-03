Iggy Azalea Dubs "Alpha Male" Content Creators & Their Viewers As "Soy Boys"

Iggy Azalea is unleashing on the red pill/"manosphere" community and its viewers, labeling them all "soy boys." If you're not in the know about what any of these things mean, here's a brief rundown. "Manosphere" is basically a collection of websites, forums, and livestreams that promote misogynistic views and ideas about masculinity.

"Soy boys" are the complete opposite of those in the red pill world. They don't possess a lot of manly traits, whereas the latter are viewed as "alpha males." People in the latter category believe they know what it takes to be a true man.

However, Iggy Azalea doesn't believe that one bit. During a livestream with N3on, per Complex, the former music star thinks everyone who claims to be alpha or watches these people's content are actually "weak."

The Australian native says, "I don't know, guys. I think that the soy boys actually might be the red pillars. If you were really alpha, why would you need to even be thinking or getting advice on this subject, like, a wolf is just out there hunting. He doesn't need f*cking all this advice about it. I don't know," she posited. "It makes me think that secretly, that is beta. Is it not? I don't know."

Iggy Azalea's Botox

"If I was f*cking a guy and he was like, 'I watch podcasts on how to be a man,' I'd be like, 'weak,’" Azalea continued. "I'm not watching podcasts about how to be a f*cking woman. … It's kind of a p**sy move to be like, 'I need life help!' It's like, okay, p**sy. That's not alpha in itself. You'd just be out there raw-dogging life if you were really alpha. … I don't have a huge opinion, but I do think if [you] were that alpha, wouldn't you be just blazing your own path? Why do you need to buy a course on how to live your life? I don't know."

Comments like these are certainly going to drive debate, and sure enough, they have. In fact, Myron Gaines, host of the popular male self-improvement podcast, Fresh & Fit, has replied to Azalea.

Others in the comments believe some her statements were a bit hypercritical, particularly those about self-improvement and seeking help. There's a chance she could just be talking down on those who looking to controversial men like Andrew Tate, Clavicular, and Gaines for advice. But social media users feel her words were more widespread.

Her comments to N3on about this topic follow her raising eyebrows for revealing how much Botox she's had injected recently. She felt that her decision to get it was justified whereas others don't see it that way.