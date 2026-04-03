Iggy Azalea Dubs "Alpha Male" Content Creators & Their Viewers As "Soy Boys"

BY Zachary Horvath
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Iggy Azalea attends EMPIRE 2026 Grammy Party on January 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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People involved in the red pill and manosphere communities have become increasingly popular online, and Iggy Azalea doesn't understand why.

Iggy Azalea is unleashing on the red pill/"manosphere" community and its viewers, labeling them all "soy boys." If you're not in the know about what any of these things mean, here's a brief rundown. "Manosphere" is basically a collection of websites, forums, and livestreams that promote misogynistic views and ideas about masculinity.

"Soy boys" are the complete opposite of those in the red pill world. They don't possess a lot of manly traits, whereas the latter are viewed as "alpha males." People in the latter category believe they know what it takes to be a true man.

However, Iggy Azalea doesn't believe that one bit. During a livestream with N3on, per Complex, the former music star thinks everyone who claims to be alpha or watches these people's content are actually "weak."

The Australian native says, "I don't know, guys. I think that the soy boys actually might be the red pillars. If you were really alpha, why would you need to even be thinking or getting advice on this subject, like, a wolf is just out there hunting. He doesn't need f*cking all this advice about it. I don't know," she posited. "It makes me think that secretly, that is beta. Is it not? I don't know."

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Iggy Azalea's Botox

"If I was f*cking a guy and he was like, 'I watch podcasts on how to be a man,' I'd be like, 'weak,’" Azalea continued. "I'm not watching podcasts about how to be a f*cking woman. … It's kind of a p**sy move to be like, 'I need life help!' It's like, okay, p**sy. That's not alpha in itself. You'd just be out there raw-dogging life if you were really alpha. … I don't have a huge opinion, but I do think if [you] were that alpha, wouldn't you be just blazing your own path? Why do you need to buy a course on how to live your life? I don't know."

Comments like these are certainly going to drive debate, and sure enough, they have. In fact, Myron Gaines, host of the popular male self-improvement podcast, Fresh & Fit, has replied to Azalea.

Others in the comments believe some her statements were a bit hypercritical, particularly those about self-improvement and seeking help. There's a chance she could just be talking down on those who looking to controversial men like Andrew Tate, Clavicular, and Gaines for advice. But social media users feel her words were more widespread.

Her comments to N3on about this topic follow her raising eyebrows for revealing how much Botox she's had injected recently. She felt that her decision to get it was justified whereas others don't see it that way.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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