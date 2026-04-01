YNW Melly Refuses To Attend His Latest Status Hearing

YNW Melly refused to appear in court on Tuesday for a status hearing regarding the scheduling of another motion pertaining to the conditions of his pretrial release, according to NBC Miami. In the courtroom, the judge set April 30 as the date for which the rapper and his legal team will present their argument for getting out on bond. The move comes after prosecutors dropped several charges against him.

The charges include tampering with a witness, directing activities of a criminal gang, criminal solicitation to commit murder, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness on a capital felony. Authorities originally arrested him for double-murder back in 2019, alleging that he killed YMW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The case resulted in a mistrial in 2023. The dropped charges pertained to allegations that Melly tried to convince a witness not to take the stand in the trial.

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Melly's attorneys, Drew Findling and Carol Haughwout, reacted to the state dropping the charges in a statement provided to XXL back in January. "On behalf of Jamell Demons, we welcome the dismissal of the alleged tampering and gang-related charges in court this morning," they wrote at the time. "As his newly retained legal team, it became immediately apparent to us that no crimes had occurred. Unfortunately, for 652 days while these charges were pending, the State did not reach the same conclusion until the cusp of trial."

"We now look forward to seeking Mr. Demons’ release from custody, where he has been held under extraordinarily restrictive conditions for far too long based on premises the State has now abandoned," the statement concluded.