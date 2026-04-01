YNW Melly Refuses To Attend His Latest Status Hearing

BY Cole Blake
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YNW Melly (12)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
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Following another delay, YNW Melly's double-murder retrial is currently scheduled to commence in January of 2027.

YNW Melly refused to appear in court on Tuesday for a status hearing regarding the scheduling of another motion pertaining to the conditions of his pretrial release, according to NBC Miami. In the courtroom, the judge set April 30 as the date for which the rapper and his legal team will present their argument for getting out on bond. The move comes after prosecutors dropped several charges against him.

The charges include tampering with a witness, directing activities of a criminal gang, criminal solicitation to commit murder, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness on a capital felony. Authorities originally arrested him for double-murder back in 2019, alleging that he killed YMW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. The case resulted in a mistrial in 2023. The dropped charges pertained to allegations that Melly tried to convince a witness not to take the stand in the trial.

Read More: YNW Melly Requests Prison Release Yet Again Over Alleged New Evidence

Melly's attorneys, Drew Findling and Carol Haughwout, reacted to the state dropping the charges in a statement provided to XXL back in January. "On behalf of Jamell Demons, we welcome the dismissal of the alleged tampering and gang-related charges in court this morning," they wrote at the time. "As his newly retained legal team, it became immediately apparent to us that no crimes had occurred. Unfortunately, for 652 days while these charges were pending, the State did not reach the same conclusion until the cusp of trial."

"We now look forward to seeking Mr. Demons’ release from custody, where he has been held under extraordinarily restrictive conditions for far too long based on premises the State has now abandoned," the statement concluded.

YNW Melly's Trial Date

Last month, Melly's legal team filed their fourth attempt at getting Melly out of jail. In doing so, they cited the alleged "emergence of additional evidence." They also claimed that he has "endured flagrantly restrictive, dehumanizing conditions in pretrial detention." As of now, Melly's trial will commence in January of 2027.

Read More: YNW Melly's Mom Reportedly Wore A Wire To Aid His Trial But It May Backfire

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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