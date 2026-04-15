YNW Melly's Mom Hints That He's Coming Home "Soon"

BY Cole Blake
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YNW Melly (13)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: YNW Melly attends Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music)
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YNW Melly has been behind bars since 2019, when authorities arrested him for the alleged double-murder of YMW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

YNW Melly's mother, Jamie Demons-King, says that her son is "coming home soon." She shared the update on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, as the rapper continues to try to get out of jail ahead of his retrial for double-murder. Demons-King didn't provide any further context as to what sparked the post.

Back in March, Melly's legal team filed their latest attempt at getting Melly out of jail since his arrest in 2019. In doing so, they cited the alleged "emergence of additional evidence" and claimed that he has "endured flagrantly restrictive, dehumanizing conditions in pretrial detention."

Read More: YNW Melly Refuses To Attend His Latest Status Hearing

That move came after prosecutors dropped several charges against him, which included tampering with a witness, directing activities of a criminal gang, criminal solicitation to commit murder, and conspiracy to tamper with a witness on a capital felony. They alleged that Melly tried to convince a witness not to take the stand in his original trial.

"On behalf of Jamell Demons, we welcome the dismissal of the alleged tampering and gang-related charges in court this morning," Melly's attorneys, Drew Findling and Carol Haughwout, told XXL back in January. "As his newly retained legal team, it became immediately apparent to us that no crimes had occurred. Unfortunately, for 652 days while these charges were pending, the State did not reach the same conclusion until the cusp of trial."

"We now look forward to seeking Mr. Demons’ release from custody, where he has been held under extraordinarily restrictive conditions for far too long based on premises the State has now abandoned," the statement concluded.

YNW Melly's Next Hearing

On March 31, Melly made headlines for declining to attend a status hearing, during which the judge set April 30 as the date for which he and his legal team will present their reasoning as to why he deserves bond. Melly's trial will begin in January of 2027.

Read More: YNW Melly Requests Prison Release Yet Again Over Alleged New Evidence

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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