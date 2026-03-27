YNW Melly Requests Prison Release Yet Again Over Alleged New Evidence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YNW Melly Request Prison Release Again Alleged New Evidence
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YNW Melly has allegedly suffered "dehumanizing" conditions behind bars for seven years as he awaits his retrial for double murder.

In February of 2019, authorities arrested YNW Melly for allegedly murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser the previous year. After seven years behind bars since and a 2023 mistrial, he's reportedly once again trying to secure bond ahead of his double murder retrial.

According to the Miami Herald, the rapper's new legal team reportedly filed a motion on Wednesday evening (March 25) requesting an evidentiary bond hearing. Attorneys Carey Haughwout and Drew Findling reportedly pointed to the alleged "emergence of additional evidence not previously considered" relating to bail. However, the lawyers reportedly did not specify what this alleged new evidence entails or how it could help Melly's case.

As of yesterday (Thursday, March 26), the Broward County court has not decided on this matter. The Herald reports that Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein might schedule an Arthur hearing. This would permit courts to consider bonds for defendants with charges that typically don't merit bail eligibility.

All in all, this is the Florida MC's fourth attempt for a release from prison. The court denied the previous three attempts.

"In this case, [YNW Melly] is entitled to an evidentiary hearing for bond reconsideration due to changes in circumstances, and the emergence of additional evidence not previously considered by either this Court or the predecessor judge," the new filing reportedly reads, per No Jumper on Instagram. The page also shared more details about the motion from alleged court documents.

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When Is YNW Melly's Trial?

Also, YNW Melly's lawyers reportedly claimed their client "endured flagrantly restrictive, dehumanizing conditions in pretrial detention." These include solitary confinement, no visitations, and no phone calls. In addition, they reportedly defended the recent removal of digital evidence from the upcoming retrial. They alleged their client wishes to "continue his previous employment" under house arrest and nurture his connections to Florida, along with hiring private security to "alleviate concerns as to the risk of flight."

Haughwout and Findling reportedly motioned earlier this month to split the retrial into the murder charges and gang enhancement claims prosecutors seek for a heavier sentence. "Any evidence purporting to show that Demons is a member of a criminal street gang would eviscerate his right to a fair determination of his innocence or guilt…" the filing reportedly stated.

YNW Melly's retrial for double murder will begin in January of 2027, if everything goes according to the current schedule.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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