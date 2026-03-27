YNW Melly Requests Prison Release Yet Again Over Alleged New Evidence

In February of 2019, authorities arrested YNW Melly for allegedly murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser the previous year. After seven years behind bars since and a 2023 mistrial, he's reportedly once again trying to secure bond ahead of his double murder retrial.

According to the Miami Herald, the rapper's new legal team reportedly filed a motion on Wednesday evening (March 25) requesting an evidentiary bond hearing. Attorneys Carey Haughwout and Drew Findling reportedly pointed to the alleged "emergence of additional evidence not previously considered" relating to bail. However, the lawyers reportedly did not specify what this alleged new evidence entails or how it could help Melly's case.

As of yesterday (Thursday, March 26), the Broward County court has not decided on this matter. The Herald reports that Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein might schedule an Arthur hearing. This would permit courts to consider bonds for defendants with charges that typically don't merit bail eligibility.

All in all, this is the Florida MC's fourth attempt for a release from prison. The court denied the previous three attempts.

"In this case, [YNW Melly] is entitled to an evidentiary hearing for bond reconsideration due to changes in circumstances, and the emergence of additional evidence not previously considered by either this Court or the predecessor judge," the new filing reportedly reads, per No Jumper on Instagram. The page also shared more details about the motion from alleged court documents.

When Is YNW Melly's Trial?

Also, YNW Melly's lawyers reportedly claimed their client "endured flagrantly restrictive, dehumanizing conditions in pretrial detention." These include solitary confinement, no visitations, and no phone calls. In addition, they reportedly defended the recent removal of digital evidence from the upcoming retrial. They alleged their client wishes to "continue his previous employment" under house arrest and nurture his connections to Florida, along with hiring private security to "alleviate concerns as to the risk of flight."

Haughwout and Findling reportedly motioned earlier this month to split the retrial into the murder charges and gang enhancement claims prosecutors seek for a heavier sentence. "Any evidence purporting to show that Demons is a member of a criminal street gang would eviscerate his right to a fair determination of his innocence or guilt…" the filing reportedly stated.