YNW Melly's Legal Team Issues Strong Statement Blasting His Bond Denial

YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, will face his retrial for double murder early next year. But his efforts to get out of jail ahead of the retrial were to no avail. Earlier this week, a judge denied the rapper's request for bond. This led his attorneys Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout to issue a statement on his behalf on Instagram.

"The Court, the State's Attorney's Office, and all who observed this bond hearing should have been deeply troubled by the clear evidence presented regarding the inhumane conditions Mr. Demons has endured for over seven years (with the last three in solitary confinement) while presumed innocent under our Constitution," the statement read. "Yet the Court denied bond and allowed those conditions to continue without even acknowledging the shocking circumstances under which he was forced to live."

In addition, the statement from Findling and Haughwout brought up the case of Cole Allen. This is the man whom authorities are accusing of attempting to assassinate United States President Donald Trump. The statement pointed out the irony of a U.S. Magistrate Judge apologizing for Allen's solitary confinement. This is because Melly fails to find support and empathy from the authorities in his case.

"In the collective decades of experience shared by this defense team, we have never encountered such cruel treatment comparable to what Mr. Demons has endured," the statement continued. "Numerous colleagues across the legal community have likewise expressed disbelief and outrage at the conditions imposed in this case."

When Was YNW Melly Arrested?

From there, the statement concluded by affirming the Florida MC's present innocent status under U.S. law. The attorneys expressed confidence in the state failing to secure a conviction again, but lamented how a jury's decision may be their client's only hope of leaving prison.