YNW Melly's Legal Team Issues Strong Statement Blasting His Bond Denial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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YNW Melly Legal Team Statement Bond Denial
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YNW Melly has been in prison for over seven years despite a mistrial in 2023 and allegedly inhumane conditions he's suffered behind bars.

YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, will face his retrial for double murder early next year. But his efforts to get out of jail ahead of the retrial were to no avail. Earlier this week, a judge denied the rapper's request for bond. This led his attorneys Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout to issue a statement on his behalf on Instagram.

"The Court, the State's Attorney's Office, and all who observed this bond hearing should have been deeply troubled by the clear evidence presented regarding the inhumane conditions Mr. Demons has endured for over seven years (with the last three in solitary confinement) while presumed innocent under our Constitution," the statement read. "Yet the Court denied bond and allowed those conditions to continue without even acknowledging the shocking circumstances under which he was forced to live."

In addition, the statement from Findling and Haughwout brought up the case of Cole Allen. This is the man whom authorities are accusing of attempting to assassinate United States President Donald Trump. The statement pointed out the irony of a U.S. Magistrate Judge apologizing for Allen's solitary confinement. This is because Melly fails to find support and empathy from the authorities in his case.

"In the collective decades of experience shared by this defense team, we have never encountered such cruel treatment comparable to what Mr. Demons has endured," the statement continued. "Numerous colleagues across the legal community have likewise expressed disbelief and outrage at the conditions imposed in this case."

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When Was YNW Melly Arrested?

From there, the statement concluded by affirming the Florida MC's present innocent status under U.S. law. The attorneys expressed confidence in the state failing to secure a conviction again, but lamented how a jury's decision may be their client's only hope of leaving prison.

YNW Melly has been behind bars for over seven years now. Authorities arrested him in 2019 for the alleged double murder of his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. His 2023 double murder trial ended in a mistrial, and multiple attempts to secure bond failed time and time again. We'll see if any other developments emerge ahead of the January 2027 retrial, if everything goes according to the current schedule.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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