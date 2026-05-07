YNW Melly Denied Bond Ahead Of 2027 Retrial

With YNW Melly set to endure a retrial starting on January 6, 2027, the artist was looking for a pretrial release. He put in a request for a bond, with Judge Martin S. Fein deferring his decision back on April 30.

It makes sense that Melly would apply for a bond, given the fact that he has been locked up since 2019. In 2023, his murder case ended in a mistrial, which subsequently led to the scheduling of his retrial. Throughout this process, Melly has applied for a bond on multiple occasions; however, he has been denied every single time.

According to Hot97's Bryson "Boom" Paul, Melly was denied bond yet again. On May 6, Judge Martin S. Fein filed his decision with the courts. It was a 39-page filing, which included Fein's opinions on the case, and the evidence the prosecution had presented thus far.

Judge Martin S. Fein Rules On YNW Melly's Bond

“The State’s evidence is arguably sufficient to convict; it is not contradicted in a material respect such that there is a substantial question of fact as to the guilt or innocence of the Defendant," Judge Fein wrote.

This is an unfortunate legal development for Melly, who has not been given a speedy trial. It took four years before he sat in front of a jury. Now, it has taken another four years for the retrial to take place. By the time a verdict is presented, it will have been eight years since he's been locked up.

Overall, this trial remains at the forefront of people's minds. Some feel as though this entire ordeal has been a great injustice to Melly. Given the circumstances, it is easy to see why, regardless of whether or not he might be guilty.

This is a story we will continue to follow as it develops.