YNW Melly Denied Bond Ahead Of 2027 Retrial

BY Alexander Cole
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YNW Melly put in a request for bond, however, Judge Martin S. Fein has decided to strike down this request.

With YNW Melly set to endure a retrial starting on January 6, 2027, the artist was looking for a pretrial release. He put in a request for a bond, with Judge Martin S. Fein deferring his decision back on April 30.

It makes sense that Melly would apply for a bond, given the fact that he has been locked up since 2019. In 2023, his murder case ended in a mistrial, which subsequently led to the scheduling of his retrial. Throughout this process, Melly has applied for a bond on multiple occasions; however, he has been denied every single time.

According to Hot97's Bryson "Boom" Paul, Melly was denied bond yet again. On May 6, Judge Martin S. Fein filed his decision with the courts. It was a 39-page filing, which included Fein's opinions on the case, and the evidence the prosecution had presented thus far.

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Judge Martin S. Fein Rules On YNW Melly's Bond

 “The State’s evidence is arguably sufficient to convict; it is not contradicted in a material respect such that there is a substantial question of fact as to the guilt or innocence of the Defendant," Judge Fein wrote.

This is an unfortunate legal development for Melly, who has not been given a speedy trial. It took four years before he sat in front of a jury. Now, it has taken another four years for the retrial to take place. By the time a verdict is presented, it will have been eight years since he's been locked up.

Overall, this trial remains at the forefront of people's minds. Some feel as though this entire ordeal has been a great injustice to Melly. Given the circumstances, it is easy to see why, regardless of whether or not he might be guilty.

This is a story we will continue to follow as it develops.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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