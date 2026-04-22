Doja Cat Ignores Kai Cenat's Gift Of 50 Twitch Subs

BY Cole Blake
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Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doja Cat at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doja Cat at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Doja Cat was playing the first-person shooter game, "Overwatch," during the stream when Kai Cenat showed up.

Doja Cat was unfazed by Kai Cenat hopping into the chat of her Twitch livestream and gifting 50 subs. In a clip going viral on social media, the rapper ignores the gift notification and continues playing Overwatch. Users in the chat start spamming Cenat's name.

Fans have been having mixed reactions in response to the clip on social media. "Why is she acting all moody and bitter like that? one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This is a no shocker…these chicks has been put on a pedestal their entire lives, a lot of men has simped for them…"

Others defended Doja, such as one fan who wrote: "Bro said she has no reaction, oh she was suppose to take off her dress and dance naked?" One more added: "i cant believe noones said it but shes probabley just computer illiterate. somone set up her stream for her, she has no clue what a 'gift sub' is."

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Doja Cat's Livestream

It remains unclear why Doja Cat snubbed Kai Cenat or whether it was even intentional. During the livestream, Doja played the popular first-person shooter game, Overwatch. "I’m gonna play Overwatch and I love Overwatch. You know what else I love? I love Juno. I love playing Juno on Overwatch because she’s just that girl. She’s amazing. She’s fabulous," she said at another point in the stream.

Doja Cat released her fifth studio album, Vie, in 2025. The project features just one guest appearance, which comes from SZA on the song, "Take Me Dancing." It debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200, earning 57,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

She is currently traveling on the Tour Ma Vie World Tour in promotion of the album. While she's abroad at the moment, she'll be returning to North America in October with shows in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Miami, and more cities before wrapping up in New York City in December.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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