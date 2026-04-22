Doja Cat Ignores Kai Cenat's Gift Of 50 Twitch Subs

Doja Cat was unfazed by Kai Cenat hopping into the chat of her Twitch livestream and gifting 50 subs. In a clip going viral on social media, the rapper ignores the gift notification and continues playing Overwatch. Users in the chat start spamming Cenat's name.

Fans have been having mixed reactions in response to the clip on social media. "Why is she acting all moody and bitter like that? one user asked on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This is a no shocker…these chicks has been put on a pedestal their entire lives, a lot of men has simped for them…"

Others defended Doja, such as one fan who wrote: "Bro said she has no reaction, oh she was suppose to take off her dress and dance naked?" One more added: "i cant believe noones said it but shes probabley just computer illiterate. somone set up her stream for her, she has no clue what a 'gift sub' is."

Doja Cat's Livestream

It remains unclear why Doja Cat snubbed Kai Cenat or whether it was even intentional. During the livestream, Doja played the popular first-person shooter game, Overwatch. "I’m gonna play Overwatch and I love Overwatch. You know what else I love? I love Juno. I love playing Juno on Overwatch because she’s just that girl. She’s amazing. She’s fabulous," she said at another point in the stream.

Doja Cat released her fifth studio album, Vie, in 2025. The project features just one guest appearance, which comes from SZA on the song, "Take Me Dancing." It debuted at number 4 on the US Billboard 200, earning 57,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.