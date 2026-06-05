Doja Cat Delivers Hilarious Rant At Elon Musk While Begging For X Feature To Return

Doja Cat is known for speaking her mind online. Her latest message is aimed at Elon Musk and it might be one of her funniest yet. The Grammy-winning artist recently took to X with a request for the platform's owner. Urging him to bring back the audio post feature that previously allowed users to upload voice recordings directly to the app. While plenty of users have complained about changes made to the platform since Musk's takeover, Doja decided to take a much more creative approach.

"Hey Elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here," she said. Then she immediately launching into a series of insults aimed at the billionaire entrepreneur. "Thanks, u frog build looking b*tch, barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand."

As expected, the post quickly went viral. Fans flooded social media with reactions.

"That’s funny af and a perfect description," one person commented.

"Feel like Elon likes being talked to like that lol," another said.

The exchange is the latest example of Doja Cat's unpredictable online presence. Over the years, she has built a reputation for trolling and genuine commentary in ways that regularly leave fans wondering whether she's serious or joking. More often than not, it ends up being a little bit of both.

Doja Cat Has A Message For Elon Musk



Meanwhile, X users have continued debating several platform changes introduced under Musk's leadership. The audio post feature was popular among some creators, artists, and influencers who used it as a more personal alternative to traditional text posts. Since its removal, many users have repeatedly asked for its return.

The comments come during a busy stretch for Doja. And she's no stranger to being involved in online conversations.

In fact, just last month Doja Cat made headlines for drama with PlaqueBoyMax. The scenario was, he gifted her 20 subs and her Twitch moderators immediately banned him. Doja Cat later shared an apology on X. “Getting rid of some of my mods for banning plaquboymax cuz that wasn't even my idea and i don't appreciate people doing that when he didn't do anything wrong," Doja said.

When some fans blamed it on PlaqueBoyMax's prior criticism of her Scarlet album, she added: "I don't f*ckin care???”

Meanwhile, Doja has been traveling on the Tour Ma Vie World Tour. She's returning to North America in October for another leg with shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, and more cities. The tour wraps up in New York City in December.