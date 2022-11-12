Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has not gone smoothly. Therefore, the richest man on earth has been under fire from seemingly all directions as he implements undeniably unpopular changes to the app. Subsequently, ever since the purchase, Twitter users have been ragging on Musk, and recently, Doja Cat joined in.

Firstly, Doja Cat was fuming this week when she found out that she couldn’t change her name on Twitter. The rapper had made her profile name “Christmas” and updated her profile picture and background to be a photo reading “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” and on November 10, she realized that she couldn’t undo the joke.

how do i change it also fuck you elon — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

“Why can’t I change my name on here,” the “Need To Know” rapper complained. Then, minutes later, she added, “How do I change it also f**k you elon.” She continued, “I don’t wanna be Christmas forever @elonmusk. Please help I’ve made a mistake.”

Elon Musk, obviously ever online, quickly responded. “@DojaCat Working on it!” he wrote. “@DojaCat Pretty funny though.” He added two crying laughing emojis.

i don’t wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

Additionally, a bit later, she finally was able to update her profile picture and name. “Thank u Elon @elonmusk,” she tweeted. Surprisingly, her new name is “fart” and her photo is a slightly distorted concerned-looking portrait.

Basically, now that all is well, Doja is back to tweeting to her heart’s content. “I don’t care that you think that I’ve changed and I’m going to keep having fun because I wasn’t put here to make you all happy,” she wrote on Twitter after the ordeal. Then, she followed up by writing, “C**k,” and subsequently on November 11, she wrote, “ussy.”

why can’t i change my name on here — fart (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

Evidently, Elon is having more trouble than just a complaint from Doja. The Tesla founder has laid off huge swaths of Twitter as he tries to maximize profit. In a recent all-hands meeting with what was left of the company, Musk revealed, “Bankruptcy is not out of the question.”

Additionally, in the meeting, Musk also explained why he rolled out the paid verification feature, which has been controversial and tumultuous. “The reason we’re going hardcore on subscribers is to keep Twitter alive,” Elon Musk said.

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

The result of the paid accounts? Lots and lots of parodies. Countless users have created “verified” versions of companies and celebrities, attempting to tank their reputations or, in some cases, stock.

On November 7, Musk said that he’ll permanently suspend parody accounts that impersonated him. The free speech warrior seems to have reached his limit.

