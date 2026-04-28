PlaqueBoyMax Blasts Doja Cat Fans For Hating On Him

BY Cole Blake
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Doja Cat performs on the main stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 17,
Doja Cat performs on the main stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 17, 2022. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Doja Cat has already apologized for her Twitch moderators banning PlaqueBoyMax from her stream, earlier this week.

PlaqueBoyMax has been trading shots with fans of Doja Cat since he was banned by her Twitch channel moderators, earlier this week. The drama began when he gifted her 20 subs and was instantly hit with a ban. Afterward, Doja Cat apologized for the situation, but some of her fans didn't let up on the streamer.

“Now I see all her stan fans hating on me,” PlaqueBoyMax said during his own stream. “First of all, all y’all can suck my d*ck. Second of all, why is y’all hating on me, bro? I f*ck with y’all’s artist. I f*ck with Doja Cat. Like, why do they be on my d*ck?”

From there, he told Doja's fans to “get off her nuts." “If she wanna play Fortnite, she wanna play Fortnite,” he added. “If she wanna apologize to me, she gonna apologize, n***a. Shut the f*ck up. We don’t give a f*ck about y’all. Shut up. So, let’s get that Fortnite off.” He then invited her to play the game with her on stream.

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Doja Cat's Apology To PlaqueBoyMax

Doja Cat shared her apology on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon. “Getting rid of some of my mods for banning plaquboymax cuz that wasn't even my idea and i don't appreciate people doing that when he didn't do anything wrong," Doja said. When some fans blamed it on PlaqueBoyMax's prior criticism of her Scarlet album, she added: "I don't f*ckin care???”

During the same series of posts, Doja also addressed her apparent snub of Kai Cenat. During another stream, Cenat gifted her 50 subs, but she appeared to ignore the donation. "Also thank you Kai Cenat for the gifted subs," she wrote.

The streaming drama comes as Doja has been traveling on the Tour Ma Vie World Tour. She's set to return to North America in October for another leg with shows in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Miami, and more cities. It will wrap up in New York City in December.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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