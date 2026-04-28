PlaqueBoyMax Blasts Doja Cat Fans For Hating On Him

PlaqueBoyMax has been trading shots with fans of Doja Cat since he was banned by her Twitch channel moderators, earlier this week. The drama began when he gifted her 20 subs and was instantly hit with a ban. Afterward, Doja Cat apologized for the situation, but some of her fans didn't let up on the streamer.

“Now I see all her stan fans hating on me,” PlaqueBoyMax said during his own stream. “First of all, all y’all can suck my d*ck. Second of all, why is y’all hating on me, bro? I f*ck with y’all’s artist. I f*ck with Doja Cat. Like, why do they be on my d*ck?”

From there, he told Doja's fans to “get off her nuts." “If she wanna play Fortnite, she wanna play Fortnite,” he added. “If she wanna apologize to me, she gonna apologize, n***a. Shut the f*ck up. We don’t give a f*ck about y’all. Shut up. So, let’s get that Fortnite off.” He then invited her to play the game with her on stream.

Doja Cat's Apology To PlaqueBoyMax

Doja Cat shared her apology on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon. “Getting rid of some of my mods for banning plaquboymax cuz that wasn't even my idea and i don't appreciate people doing that when he didn't do anything wrong," Doja said. When some fans blamed it on PlaqueBoyMax's prior criticism of her Scarlet album, she added: "I don't f*ckin care???”

During the same series of posts, Doja also addressed her apparent snub of Kai Cenat. During another stream, Cenat gifted her 50 subs, but she appeared to ignore the donation. "Also thank you Kai Cenat for the gifted subs," she wrote.