Sneakers
Jerry Lorenzo Confirms Fear Of God x Adidas Split Ahead Of Basketball 3 Release
Jerry Lorenzo and Adidas are ending the partnership, with the Basketball 3 releasing in 2026 as the collaboration's final sneaker.
By
Ben Atkinson
December 13, 2025