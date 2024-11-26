Tyrese Dispels Illuminati Rumors And Devil Worshiping Accusations With Impassioned Rant

Tyrese fired back at accusations about engaging in demonic practices and reemphasized his belief in God in a post on Instagram on Monday. In doing so, he clarified his sexuality while also bringing up Denzel Washington. “I’m not gay, ain’t never been gay. I’m not a part of a secret gay, or a public gay,” Tyrese said.
He continued: “What y’all not gonna do is y’all not gone put no devil on me. Listen to me, the Lord Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior. You understand that? Ain’t no devil worshiping over here, ain’t no gay, aint no down low, ain’t no secret society, ain’t no Illuminati. I cast demonic spirits away from me every day. I walk strongly with my beliefs.”
Tyrese Sings The National Anthem Ahead Of Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Marcos Maidana Fight
“Sacrificing who?” he questioned. “If I’m sacrificing my friends …why my bank account ain’t changed? Where’s the private plane? Where’s the lifestyle? Goofy muthaf*cks.” In response to accusations about him wearing a dress in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, he explained: “That ain’t no dress. It’s called a kandura. That’s what you wear in the Middle East. It’s not a dress. There is no sacrifice. There is no ritual.” Fans flocked to the comments section with support for the singer.
Tyrese Sets The Record Straight
It's not the only time Tyrese has discussed allegations in recent weeks. He also previously called out Donald Trump supporters for spreading falsehoods about himself and Diddy. Those rumors came after authorities arrested Diddy on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, back in September. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Check out Tyrese's post on Instagram below.
