Nas Pairs “Black Magic” With Hypnotizing Music Video

What more can we say about Nas and the impact he continues to have on rap music? With classic albums, amazing bars, constant evolution, and the drive to put out great material into the later part of his career, he really has all the tools in the toolbox. On July 21, 2023, he blessed us with another great listen with the Magic 2. A collaboration with producer Hit-Boy, it is a follow-up to Magic, which was released on Christmas Eve 2021. The sequel has standout moments with 50 Cent on “Office Hours,” and 21 Savage on “One Mic, One Gun.”

About two weeks ago, the New York icon paired a music video for the song “Motion.” That music video had a haunting vibe with lots of dark color schemes and imagery of sharks. Along with the cavernous production of the track, it all fit together perfectly. Now, Nas is back with another set of visuals, which is nothing to complain about. Another fantastic cut from Magic 2 has to be “Black Magic” and we get to witness more brilliance from God’s Son.

Nas Does It Again: Watch

This time the music video has more bright and colorful backgrounds, so it is a totally different vibe. Nas is with two women walking up to his large mansion, however, only one is under a spell of some kind. She looks lost and in a daze from Nas’ hypnotism. The dreamy and repetitive elements from the Hit-Boy beat match up so nicely with the trippy and loopy imagery throughout.

