Redveil Shines Once Again On "WHEW LAWD (Freestyle)"

Another fire freestyle in the books.

You are not going to find many other dual threats like redveil in today's game. Still just 20 years old, the Maryland rapper and producer still has so much untapped potential. However, when you listen to him, it might not sound like it. He really got a lot of people's attention back in 2022 with his sophomore record, learn 2 swim. It was a terrific blend of jazz, soul and hip-hop and featured the songs like "diving board" and "pg baby", among other fine deep cuts.

He also dropped a shorter project last year called playing w/ fire, but we think we can speak for most fans when we say we want to hear a new album. While we impatiently wait for that, redveil has been holding folks over with some dope freestyles. One of them that we enjoyed quite a bit was "DRAMA", which released later last year to YouTube and Soundcloud. But the man returned just last night with "WHEW LAWD", which showcases his spectacular producing and rapping chops again.

Listen To "WHEW LAWD (Freestyle)" By Redveil

"WHEW LAWD" sees him incorporate a soul sample beautifully into the energetic and stank face-inducing beat. To give himself a pat on the back for this fire freestyle, he likens himself to Kanye West in a hilarious but apt way. You can tell that he is inspired by the Georgia legend, as early Ye was always chopping up the soul samples. However, redveil also loves him some Denzel Curry, as the inflection in his voice sounds nearly identical on this cut. It is a small nitpick as to why he is still has some ways to go as an artist, but we would be foolish to not give the track its flowers.

What are your thoughts on "WHEW LAWD (Freestyle)" by redveil? Is this the best freestyle of his career, why or why not? Do you think he is due to drop a new album this year? What aspect of the song did you enjoy the most? Is he one of the best dual threats we have right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding redveil. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

The raps with the beats rеminiscent of Kanye

But I got hella jеwish homies, so it's just kinda-

I said I'm 1 of 1 if you need a reminder

And Veil don't f*** with no one, in da stu where you find him

And I ain't sweatin' nothing, boy, I trust divine timin'

But I ain't never been this fuckin' hungry for shinin'