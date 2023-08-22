Redveil’s Talents Are On Full Display With “DRAMA (Freestyle)”

When some people make comments about rap music losing its edge or creativity, they are dead wrong. There are so many innovators just in the past few years. Some to list off are JID, Denzel Curry, Baby Keem, and Don Toliver, the list is insane. We even have some that are making waves in the underground scene like redveil. The 19-year-old from Washington D.C. might be the cream of the crop when it comes to young, bubbling stars in the making.

To be honest, redveil might already be in the star conversation. With his jazz rap-inspired beats and wicked lyrical ability, he is a force to be reckoned with already. If he wants to he can get into his aggressive trap bag as well, which is exactly what he does on his new song “DRAMA (Freestyle).” He is all business on this cut getting braggadocious and hyping up his originality. Unfortunately, it has not hit streaming platforms at this current moment, but you can find it on YouTube with the attachment below.

Redveil Has Got Next

Right away redveil comes into the mic hot with bold claims with a trunk-knocking beat and soul chop. He says that he is basically one-of-kind and no one can really top him. Redveil also takes shots at other artists for putting on fronts that they original when really they are biting off others. The youngster has already earned the respect of Tyler, The Creator, and others in the industry, and he is sure to gain more of it very soon. With the rap collective Odd Future being a big influence, he is also being compared to others like Denzel and JID too, and for good reason.

What are your thoughts on this brand new track, “DRAMA (Freestyle)” by redveil? Is he one of your favorite new rappers out right now? Do you think he will get as big as artists like Denzel Curry or JID? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the hottest new song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Show me one commenting n**** that did what I did these sonics N***** artistry pawn shop flexing it like it's real but it's really dishonest Mama told me nuh bada with nonsense so I only pick up if it's commas

