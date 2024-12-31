redveil Continues His Impressive Run Of Releases With "what3ver"

redveil is always exciting.

redveil is an artist who has been impressing fans with his impeccable songwriting and production. Overall, the artist is well-advanced in his artistry despite only being 20 years old. When he first burst onto the scene, fans knew he was special. However, he was quickly thrust into a bit of controversy due to a bad review from Anthony Fantano. For a grown man, Fantano was being petty with the then-teenager, and the internet let him know about it. Through this situation, redveil built up quite a bit of goodwill and was able to secure new fans who could tell he was a special talent.

Since that incident, redveil has put his head down and has been working extremely hard to excel at his craft. Projects like Niagara and learn 2 swim have been staples of his discography, and fans have been eager for more. It has been almost three years since his last project, and fans are hoping that 2025 will bring about a new project. redveil seems set on delivering, as he recently dropped a new song on New Year's Even called "whatever."

This is a song with a truly heavenly sound to it that will certainly get fans on board. Moreover, we get a spirited performance from the young artist who commands attention with his delivery. There is a great blend of sounds here, and it is another example of how redveil has been able to develop his sound and become an artist that you absolutely have to listen to. 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for him, and a new album could certainly catapult him into mainstream conversations.

redveil Is Always Innovating With His Sound

