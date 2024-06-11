ManMan Savage & KEY! Aren't Showing "Favoritism" To Anyone On New Single

ManMan Savage is a veteran from the rich city of Atlanta that a lot of people may not know about. If you are one of those people, you should definitely give him a shot. He has been around for about nine years, dropping his first song, "Takin Shots", on July 31, 2015. It would not be until 2018 when he would nab his first hit song, though. "She A Freak", featuring Ohgeesy and 03 Greedo, actually remains at the top of his most popular songs, with over 11.6 million streams. Throughout his career, ManMan has dropped some fun, lowkey, and intoxicating trap bangers that feature some slightly left-field production. One of those tracks that follows that similar formula is "Favoritism", which is ManMan Savage's most recent release.

Over this futuristic, video game-like beat, him and KEY! are not playing favorites. Across the 1:43 second runtime, both are rapping with a lot of energy about not giving any woman or competitor special treatment. At one point during "Favoritism," ManMan Savage and KEY! trade bars, which helps break up the song nicely. This is the Chicago-born native's second single of 2024 so far. It follows up "FR FR", which got a wider release than "Favoritism", and dropped back in May. Furthermore, this comes after a massive 2023. During that year, ManMan Savage was on tear, dropping album after album. In fact, the dude put out five projects, one of which was a collaborative effort with MexikoDro. As we mentioned, "Favoritism" is not out on all platforms. In fact, you can only find the ManMan Savage and KEY! collab on YouTube. Click the link below to check it out.