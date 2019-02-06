Key!
- SongsThouxanbanfauni And KEY! Join Forces For New Track "Out Sad"Thouxanbanfauni And KEY! have teamed up for a new single, "Out Sad."By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesKEY! Is Back With His New Album "Marquis"KEY! drops a short and punchy project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKEY! Drops "You Need God" Ahead Of New AlbumKey!'s new project drops later this summer but he just gave us the first taste.By Lavender Alexandria
- NewsKEY! Drops Feel-Good 7-Song EP "Mama's Man"The Atlanta rapper drops off a series of quick hits in his new EP.By Rex Provost
- NewsKEY! Drops New Single "Royal Rumble" With Matt Ox & Quadie DieselKEY!, Matt Ox, and Quadie Diesel team up for the new single "Royal Rumble."By Alex Zidel
- NewsKey! & Slimesito Connect To Get "Savage"The duo linked up to exchange bars on the gritty new cut. By Madusa S.
- NewsKEY! & Tony Seltzer Link Up For Brand New Project "The Alpha Jerk"Key! and Tony Seltzer have teamed up for a new 17-track album that will help ring in the new year.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesKey! Delivers Vibrant New Tape "I Love You Say It Back"Key! returns with his brand new album "I Love You Say It Back" featuring production from Kenny Beats, TrapMoneyBenny, and more. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKey! Puts And End To The Small Talk On "Let's Go"Key! returns with the second single off of "I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK."By Aron A.
- NewsKey! Drops Melodies As Sweet As "Sugar & Rice"Key! is flexing hard on his new single, "Sugar & Rice."By Aron A.
- NewsKey! Drops Quick "Kirkwood Freestyle"Key! returns with a distorted new freestyle.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKey! Thinks His Girl Goes To "Miami Too Much"Key! releases his new single to streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKey! Remembers XXXTentacion In "When X Died"Key! goes off on his latest effort.By Alex Zidel