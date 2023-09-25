Thouxanbanfauni And KEY! Join Forces For New Track “Out Sad”

This week, Thouxanbanfauni and KEY! teamed up to drop a new single, "Out Sad." The song features upbeat, energetic lyrics about keeping your head up despite obstacles. Boastful bars pair well with a cheerfully childlike instrumental, creative a fun and carefree single.

The new track follows the release of KEY!'s latest album, Marquis. The Atlanta underground mainstay kept the 11-track effort short and straight to the point, coming in at just over 26 minutes. Regardless, the LP boasts a variety of features, including tracks with Redd Smash, Jace, ManMan Savage, and more. "Sounds like Memorial Drive, sounds like North Dekalb mall, sounds like Stone Mountain, sounds like Golden Glides," he says of the self-titled album.

Thouxanbanfauni And KEY! - "Out Sad"

As for Thouxanbanfauni, he dropped off a new song called "HIGH ROLLER" earlier this month, and appears to have a new album on the way. The Tennessee-born performer also unveiled a simple music video to accompany the laid-back track. His next project, LEAVING LOATHE, is scheduled for release in October of this year, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. He provided fans with the album art in August as well as the tracklist, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the release. He's been teasing the project for some time now, and it's safe to say that fans can't wait.

Quotable Lyrics:

Feel like I gotta make the whole castle outta blood and sand

Try my troops, you gon' get whacked, that's off my command

Get too close, we shoot, f*ck a salute, don't care if you a fan

Semiautomatic sticks and pistols like a woman band

She in Miami, I'm f*ckin' international thotties in Atlanta

