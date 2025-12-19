EASTMIX, Vol. 1 – Mixtape by Dave East

Dave East brings his long-running remix series to streaming platforms with EASTMIX, Vol. 1, a 2025 compilation that pulls from years of freestyles and reinterpretations he’s dropped across SoundCloud and YouTube. The EASTMIX name has become East’s way of putting his own stamp on popular records, and this release packages some of those moments into one official drop. While earlier versions of EastMix volumes surfaced back in 2019, this updated release feels more like a refresh than a reissue. Tracks like “Party Monster,” “Mask Off,” “What A Year,” and “Push It” reappear alongside the “Free Smoke” remix, while other cuts make their streaming debut for the first time. Together, EASTMIX, Vol. 1 plays like a time capsule of Dave East’s consistency, lyricism, and ability to hold his own on any beat.