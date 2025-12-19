EASTMIX, Vol. 1 – Mixtape by Dave East

BY Tallie Spencer 39 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-12-18 at 9.25.56 PM Screenshot 2025-12-18 at 9.25.56 PM
Dave East shows off his consistency, lyricism, and ability to hold his own on any beat.

Dave East brings his long-running remix series to streaming platforms with EASTMIX, Vol. 1, a 2025 compilation that pulls from years of freestyles and reinterpretations he’s dropped across SoundCloud and YouTube. The EASTMIX name has become East’s way of putting his own stamp on popular records, and this release packages some of those moments into one official drop. While earlier versions of EastMix volumes surfaced back in 2019, this updated release feels more like a refresh than a reissue. Tracks like “Party Monster,” “Mask Off,” “What A Year,” and “Push It” reappear alongside the “Free Smoke” remix, while other cuts make their streaming debut for the first time. Together, EASTMIX, Vol. 1 plays like a time capsule of Dave East’s consistency, lyricism, and ability to hold his own on any beat.

Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: EASTMIX, Vol. 1

Tracklist for EASTMIX, Vol. 1
  1. All About the Money (EASTMIX)
  2. Anna Mae (EASTMIX)
  3. Deposits (EASTMIX)
  4. What a Year (EASTMIX)
  5. Push It (EASTMIX)
  6. Mask Off (EASTMIX)
  7. Free Smoke (EASTMIX)
  8. Party Monster (EASTMIX)
  9. You the Same (EASTMIX)
  10. Maybach (EASTMIX)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
News Dave East "Party Monster (EastMix)" Video 180
Via YouTube News Dave East Is Back With Another EastMix Over "I Got 5 On It" 10.3K
News Push It (EastMix) 205
Via YouTube News Dave East Flips The Cranberries "Zombies" For Latest EastMix 9.6K
Comments 0