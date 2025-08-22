Klein Announces New Mixtape With Heavy "rich dad poor dad" Lead Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Klein rich dad poor dad Stream Klein rich dad poor dad Stream
"sleep with a cane" comes out on October 1, and will see Klein melding the worlds of ambient folklore and U.K. hip-hop.

Nigerian-British creative Klein has been a wondrous multi-disciplinary force in experimental U.K. art scenes for years now, a spark that seems to only burn stronger. She just dropped the lead single for her upcoming mixtape sleep with a cane, which comes out on October 1 via Roc Nation Distribution.

But this new song "rich dad poor dad" and its self-directed music video evoke more dense sounds than your usual mixtape. The hip-hop project will filter through a lens of ambient folklore, and the hazy layers in this record's production certainly indicate that. The blunt lyricism, which tries to make sense of a world on fire, roots the song in emotional resonance and also allows the noisy, ethereal, and enveloping background speak for itself.

"I grew up in era of blade brown, dupate drama, dontjealousme etcetc and and wanting to do a mixtape that could exist as theme song for the wiz, a future live tour interlude or for deep prison listening for one (max two) so I thought f**k let’s make an epic ambient tape," Klein exclusively stated to HNHH. "'rich dad poor dad' is low-key a rap track to me. A mtv 2 unplugged situation but its lols cuz none of the other songs on tape are like this. The tape is very much coming age but with strings and piano and some tears."

With Klein in full control of sleep with a cane, save for a Space Afrika feature, she came through with a compelling taste of that direction on "rich dad poor dad." She has some Australia shows to look forward to later this month, where we're sure this new song (and eventually, project) will dazzle. This follows the excellent thirteen sense release Klein dropped earlier this year.

Read More: Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained

Klein – "rich dad poor dad"

Quotable Lyrics
my mum comes down and says 'birds are watching'
i look around our home is burning
another gone
another dying
says his coming around again

Read More: Exhibit A: Criminal Court Cases That Put Rap Lyrics On Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 740
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.1K
Comments 0