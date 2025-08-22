Nigerian-British creative Klein has been a wondrous multi-disciplinary force in experimental U.K. art scenes for years now, a spark that seems to only burn stronger. She just dropped the lead single for her upcoming mixtape sleep with a cane, which comes out on October 1 via Roc Nation Distribution.

But this new song "rich dad poor dad" and its self-directed music video evoke more dense sounds than your usual mixtape. The hip-hop project will filter through a lens of ambient folklore, and the hazy layers in this record's production certainly indicate that. The blunt lyricism, which tries to make sense of a world on fire, roots the song in emotional resonance and also allows the noisy, ethereal, and enveloping background speak for itself.

"I grew up in era of blade brown, dupate drama, dontjealousme etcetc and and wanting to do a mixtape that could exist as theme song for the wiz, a future live tour interlude or for deep prison listening for one (max two) so I thought f**k let’s make an epic ambient tape," Klein exclusively stated to HNHH. "'rich dad poor dad' is low-key a rap track to me. A mtv 2 unplugged situation but its lols cuz none of the other songs on tape are like this. The tape is very much coming age but with strings and piano and some tears."

With Klein in full control of sleep with a cane, save for a Space Afrika feature, she came through with a compelling taste of that direction on "rich dad poor dad." She has some Australia shows to look forward to later this month, where we're sure this new song (and eventually, project) will dazzle. This follows the excellent thirteen sense release Klein dropped earlier this year.

Klein – "rich dad poor dad"