Y.A.G.I. - Mixtape by Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Dame D.O.L.L.A., otherwise known as Damian Lillard, is back with a new mixtape, just days before the start of the NBA season.

If you are a fan of Damian Lillard, then you should know that he also makes music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. For years, the multi-talented artist has been dropping a whole slew of albums and mixtapes. Many times, these projects come out just in time for the NBA season. The same can be said of his new project Y.A.G.I, which stands for "You Achieve Greatness Internally." It is a great message, and one that comes with some sentimentality as the superstar is returning to the Portland Trailblazers this season. At 9 tracks, this is an incredibly tight project that comes with some high profile features, including K Camp , Rexx Life Raj, Sy Ari Da Kid, and more.

