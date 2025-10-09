Y.A.G.I. - Mixtape by Dame D.O.L.L.A.

If you are a fan of Damian Lillard, then you should know that he also makes music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. For years, the multi-talented artist has been dropping a whole slew of albums and mixtapes. Many times, these projects come out just in time for the NBA season. The same can be said of his new project Y.A.G.I, which stands for "You Achieve Greatness Internally." It is a great message, and one that comes with some sentimentality as the superstar is returning to the Portland Trailblazers this season. At 9 tracks, this is an incredibly tight project that comes with some high profile features, including K Camp, Rexx Life Raj, Sy Ari Da Kid, and more.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist For Y.A.G.I
- Homecoming ft. Dreebo & Prentice Powell
- We Ain’t Got the Same Story ft. Sy Ari Da Kid
- Back Activated ft. K Camp & Rexx Life Raj
- Dawgski
- Gimme Some Love
- Dolla Season ft. Ivory Scott
- My Daddy’s Son Pt. 2
- Riq Havoc
- Pat Bev