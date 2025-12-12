You Can’t Kill God With Bullets – Album by Conway the Machine

Conway the Machine returns with You Can’t Kill God With Bullets, a dark, reflective album that leans into everything fans expect from him. Dense bars, painful memories, and gritty production. The project feels like Conway at his most focused, using sharp storytelling to unpack trauma, survival, and the mindset that shaped his rise. Across 18 tracks, Conway has plenty of space to stretch out his flow. Guest appearances from Roc Marciano, G Herbo, Lady London, KNDXR, Tony Yayo, Whoo Kid, and Heather Victoria add texture without ever crowding him. Even with the features, the album stays rooted in Conway’s perspective, showcasing why he remains one of rap’s most respected lyricists. You Can’t Kill God With Bullets plays like another chapter in his ongoing legacy of honesty.