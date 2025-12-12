You Can’t Kill God With Bullets – Album by Conway the Machine

BY Tallie Spencer 142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
630b32a3-7db3-4d0c-bed5-ef7166223be5_3000x3000 630b32a3-7db3-4d0c-bed5-ef7166223be5_3000x3000
Conway the Machine reminds us why he remains one of rap’s most respected lyricists.

Conway the Machine returns with You Can’t Kill God With Bullets, a dark, reflective album that leans into everything fans expect from him. Dense bars, painful memories, and gritty production. The project feels like Conway at his most focused, using sharp storytelling to unpack trauma, survival, and the mindset that shaped his rise. Across 18 tracks, Conway has plenty of space to stretch out his flow. Guest appearances from Roc Marciano, G Herbo, Lady London, KNDXR, Tony Yayo, Whoo Kid, and Heather Victoria add texture without ever crowding him. Even with the features, the album stays rooted in Conway’s perspective, showcasing why he remains one of rap’s most respected lyricists. You Can’t Kill God With Bullets plays like another chapter in his ongoing legacy of honesty.

Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: You Can’t Kill God With Bullets

Tracklist for You Can't Kill God With Bullets
  1. Gun Powder
  2. The Lightning Above the Adriatic Sea
  3. BMG
  4. Diamonds (feat. Roc Marciano)
  5. Hell Let Loose (feat. Whoo Kid & Tony Yayo)
  6. Crazy Avery
  7. The Painter
  8. The Undying
  9. Nu Devils (feat. G Herbo)
  10. Otis Driftwood
  11. Mahogany Walls
  12. Parisian Nights (feat. KNDXR)
  13. Se7enteen5ive
  14. Attached (feat. KNDXR & Lady London)
  15. I Never Sleep
  16. Hold Back Tears
  17. Organized Mess
  18. Don’t Even Feel Real (Dreams) [Bonus Track] (feat. Heather Victoria)
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
diamonds Songs Diamonds - Song by Conway The Machine featuring Roc Marciano 1.5K
unnamed (9) Mixtapes Boldy James & Real Bad Man Showcase Exquisite Taste In The Flashy "Conversation Pieces" Album 785
News Stream Westside Gunn's "Supreme Blientele" Project 9.7K
News Conway The Machine Shares "God Don't Make Mistakes" Ft. Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, T.I., Rick Ross & More 8.8K
Comments 0