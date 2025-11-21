Diamonds - Song by Conway The Machine featuring Roc Marciano

Conway The Machine is dropping a new album on December 12th, but first, he has a new single with Roc Marciano.

On December 12th, Conway The Machine will be dropping a new album called You Can't Kill God With Bullets. This new project promises to be one of the best of the year, and with the new single "Diamonds," it is clear Conway is bringing out the heavy hitters. This new track comes with a feature from Roc Marciano , and the chemistry is very apparent here. Meanwhile, the production is menacing and features a tense quality to it. The lyrics match this energy quite nicely, and it makes for the perfect mission statement for the new album. We are looking forward to hearing more.

