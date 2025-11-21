Diamonds - Song by Conway The Machine featuring Roc Marciano

BY Alexander Cole 123 Views
diamonds diamonds
Conway The Machine is dropping a new album on December 12th, but first, he has a new single with Roc Marciano.

On December 12th, Conway The Machine will be dropping a new album called You Can't Kill God With Bullets. This new project promises to be one of the best of the year, and with the new single "Diamonds," it is clear Conway is bringing out the heavy hitters. This new track comes with a feature from Roc Marciano, and the chemistry is very apparent here. Meanwhile, the production is menacing and features a tense quality to it. The lyrics match this energy quite nicely, and it makes for the perfect mission statement for the new album. We are looking forward to hearing more.

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: You Can't Kill God With Bullets

Quotable Lyrics from Diamonds

I started fuckin' with the pot, I made more
Made more (Made more), I made more
When I started fuckin' with the pot, I made more
I made more, I made way more

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
