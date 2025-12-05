Dedicated to Cadalee Biarritz Vol. 1 – Album by Big K.R.I.T.

Big K.R.I.T. returns with Dedicated to Cadalee Biarritz Vol. 1, his first full-length project since 2022. The Mississippi rapper is known for his soul-drenched beats and streetwise lyricism. Now, after a few years off, he's ready to remind fans why he’s one of Southern rap’s most respected voices. The project arrives under his own imprint, giving him full creative control and room to deliver raw, honest storytelling. With that signature blend of grit and heart, this album looks to continue K.R.I.T.’s legacy of rugged authenticity and introspective Southern soul. He dropped two singles prior to this, including "Gotta Do It," and "The Mileage," which hyped fans up before the release. Let us know what you think of the project!