Conway The Machine Releases Another Cut From Forthcoming Record "Mind Tricks" Featuring KNDRX

Buffalo New Yorker and Griselda star Conway the Machine is putting his stamp on 2023. The prolific coke rapper might be having his most jam-packed year in his lengthy career. In 12 months the man will have put out/been a part of six projects. Meaning, that every two months, on average, Conway has had a new album out. It is crazy to think about, but you have to appreciate the amount of material he has been able to get to his fans.

Some will say it is too much, but at least for the most part, it is quality music. In the next couple of weeks, Conway will be teaming up with producer Wun Two for a collaborative LP. It will be called PALERMO and will feature only KNDRX and Goosebytheway. That is at least all the information we have right now. The other bits we can disclose are that it will drop on December 22 and four singles are available now.

Listen To Mind Tricks By Conway The Machine

The latest promotional cut is "Mind Tricks" which does include the KNDRX placement. It might be the spookiest cut so far, with the beat with shrieking and ghoulish synths. The first lines from Conway confirm the haunting tinge. "Tshh, it's fuckin' spooky, n****." Currently, the four tracks have been put in an EP format, with it being named after this newest single.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Mind Tricks," by Conway the Machine, Wun Two, and KNDRX? Is this the best single from he and the producer's upcoming record, PALERMO? Will this be Conway's best record of the year as well? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Conway the Machine. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best project releases throughout the week.

Mind Tricks Tracklist:

Mind Tricks with Wun Two & KNDRX Cosca with Wun Two Montagna with Wun Two & Goosebytheway Brick by Brick with Wun Two

