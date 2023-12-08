Kendrick Lamar Added To Fortnite Music Festival Alongside The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, And More

The feature is set to launch this weekend.

Lavender Alexandria
Earlier this week, Fortnite announced a new feature that has fans hyped. It's a collaboration with Rock Band developer Harmonix to bring a similar rhythm game to the world of Fortnite. The game mode is described as fans having the opportunity hit notes from a song while interacting with representations of the artists on screen. They will also have the opportunity to perform by themselves or as a group with other players.

In the original announcement, they confirmed that The Weeknd would be one of the artists involved in the new feature. But now the company has announced an entire "Festival" happening this weekend full of high-profile artists. On the hip-hop side of things, Kendrick Lamar will be involved, with fans able to play his beloved 2015 single "i" in game. Elsewhere the game attracted some major pop stars like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Rodrigo. The game is no stranger to having high-profile musicians on as guests with both Travis Scott and Ariana Grande previously collaborating. They also have an impressive variety of rock bands involved between The Killers, The White Stripes, Nine Inch Nails, Fall Out Boy, Queens Of The Stone Age, and more. Check out the full list of artists and songs below.

Kendrick Lamar Contributing Song To Fortnite Festival

Last month, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem teamed up for a headlining performance at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival. They performed as "The Hillbillies" where they made the live debut of the song of the same name that they released earlier this year. It's the third time the pair have crossed paths following Keem's songs "range brothers" and "family ties" from his album The Melodic Blue.

Kendrick recently lost his impressive record for the highest-grossing rap tour ever. Drake's still ongoing It's All A Blur tour broke the record without even reaching its J. Cole-featuring extension into next year. What do you think of the impressive roster of musicians for Fortnite's Music Festival this weekend? Let us know in the comment section which song you're most excited to play.

