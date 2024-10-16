Rick Ross's New Girlfriend Brushes Off Doubters With Heated Instagram Rant

10th Anniversary SHEEN Magazine Awards
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Rapper Rick Ross attends 10th Anniversary SHEEN Magazine Awards at Buckhead Theatre on September 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rick Ross' new girlfriend isn't worried about what the critics have to say.

Rick Ross' new girlfriend, Justice Williams, went off on critics of their relationship on social media, earlier this week. She received negative comments on Instagram after showing off a diamond necklace Ross bought her, as well as other posts about their recent dates, as caught by AllHipHop. In response, she hopped on Instagram Live to label the haters "miserable" and tell them to mind their own business.

“Let me explain something to y’all,” she said while filming herself lounging by his pool. “There’s nothing wrong with being something of your own, but also coming into a different territory of a completely different bracket.” She added: “I would be crazy to judge a person based on who a person was to someone else. That’s not me. I’m not judging no one based on their past relations ‘cuz I know everybody is not replaceable,’ she continued, “It takes the right person. A person can change someone, okay. Let’s be very clear. If he wants to, he will, if he doesn’t, he won’t. ‘Cuz me … I’m protected. I can’t protect what’s going to happen, though. It’s what God says.”

Rick Ross Performs In Detroit For "Our Community First Action Inc."

PONTIAC, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Rick Ross performs onstage during the “Our Community First Action Inc.” Detroit Concert at The Crofoot on September 17, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

From there, she suggested the relationship is here to stay. “Like y’all said, if I’m here for 30, 60, 90 days, then so be it,” Williams said. “But when I’m here past 30, 60, 90 days, I want everybody to go buy me some type of electronic. Y’all owe me.” She concluded by telling her haters to "mind your business, enjoy life."

Justice Williams Responds To Critics

Check out Williams' full rant about the situation below. In the past, Ross has dated Tia Kemp, Cristina Mackey, and many more women. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

