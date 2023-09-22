Abby De La Rosa Tattoos Names Of Her & Nick Cannon’s Children With His Support

Nick Cannon has a unique relationship with all of his baby mamas. Some of them are obviously closer with the father of 12 than others. Still, he does make a notable effort to be there for the women and his offspring whenever he can. Abby De La Rosa is employed at The Daily Cannon, so she arguably spends the most time with her co-parent. They seem to have a progressive relationship that allows them to raise their three children, work together, and openly reflect on their intimate past.

On Thursday (September 21), De La Rosa revealed in an Instagram photo dump that she's gotten some sweet new tattoo tributes to her little ones. "Auras glowing, and the energy was flowing over at the @goldenstatetattooexpo! I had a BLAST 💥 🤍😮‍💨🤌🏽," the model captioned her post. It notably includes a snapshot of her and Cannon grinning in each other's company.

Abby De La Rosa Gets a Heartfelt Tribute to Her Three Children

Though tiny, the ink in honour of Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful is still a beautiful gesture from the 32-year-old to her babies. All three names were tattooed on her arms. One on each wrist, and a third securing a spot on one of her forearms. Should she and Cannon decide to expand their family, De La Rosa has plenty of room for more tributes. As Page Six notes, Cannon recently got a piece dedicated to Legendary Love with the 14-month-old's mother, Bre Tiesi. We're currently unsure if he and Abby have any matching tats.

Nick Cannon is used to being in the news cycle due to his multitude of children. When he's not the centre of attention, the comedian has a knack for keeping us entertained with his comments on other trending news topics. Read what he had to say about Nicki Minaj's husband's recent behaviour at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

