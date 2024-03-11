North West Reveals Debut Album "Elementary School Dropout" Is Coming Soon

North is showcasing her star power.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

North West is the oldest child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Overall, North has embraced the personality of her father. Whenever she is on TV or on social media, fans agree that she is just like her dad. Ultimately, she has the same creative ambitions as her father. Throughout the past few years, she has spoken about wanting to be a rapper, a fashion designer, and even a professional basketball player. Although it might be difficult to achieve all of these, she has the drive to get it done.

Recently, North West was on the Vultures 1 song "Talking." In this song, she gives a passionate verse that fans thought was quite good. Subsequently, Ye has been bringing her to various Vultures listening parties. With the second version of the album coming soon, North has gotten to perform on numerous occasions. This is what happened last night, as North addressed the crowd with a special announcement. The young star plans to release a debut album, and it is an homage to her father's debut.

North West Pays Tribute To Her Dad

In 2004, Kanye West blessed us with The College Dropout. The album is turning 20 years old, and fans have been feeling the nostalgia. Well, when it comes to North's new project, it is going to be called Elementary School Dropout. It is certainly a clever name, and the crowd appreciated the announcement. No one really knows when this drop. However, if North is really like her father, we're sure there will be all sorts of delays on this one. (Just kidding) Hopefully, we get to hear some tracks from this album, sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think of this announcement, in the comments section down below. Are you excited about this news? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

