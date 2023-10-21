Timbaland Critics Think He’s Trying To Recreate Aaliyah With Anna Margo

Timbaland recently dropped off a new track alongside 21-year-old singer Anna Margo, "My Way." Unfortunately, critics have a lot to say about it. Some think that his partnership with the LA-based artist is simply an attempt to "remake" Aaliyah, with many noting similarities in their sounds.

"Recreating a classic @aaliyah line," one commenter writes. "No Timbo. Just no. Let babygirl rest in peace!!! You of all people [crying emojis]." Several other users weighed in, highlighting how much the song reminds them of Aaliyah.

"She has Aaliyah vibes lowkey," one says. "There’s nothing low key about it… it’s blatant lol," someone else responds.

Timbaland And Anna Margo's New Song "My Way"

While there are a lot of users that are critical of the new partnership, plenty are in full support. "Too excited," one Instagram user says. "She just reminds me soo much of our Angel Aaliyah!!!" Others note that Timbaland played a key role in creating Aaliyah's signature sound, so it doesn't come as a surprise that there are similarities. “Y’all keep saying 'it’s giving Aaliyah vibes' but Timbaland WAS the Aaliyah vibe, what you expect?” a fan argues.

Despite occasional negative feedback, Timbaland continues to be regarded as one of the most influential producers to date. Earlier this month, he even took home the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Awards alongside Swizz Beatz. "I always dreamed I’d be on stage accepting an award about hip-hop," he said during his acceptance speech. "Doing music back in Virginia, I never thought I’d make it, but I’m here... Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over. Black-owned, Verzuz, me and Swizz Beatz. I’m glad to share this with my brother." Do you think Timbaland's trying to "remake" Aaliyah with Anna Margo? What do you think of their new song "My Way?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Timbaland.

