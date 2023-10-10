COLOM81AN Delivers Incredible Vibes On New Song “Come My Way”

Montreal artist COLOM81AN has been doing big things over the course of the last few years. Overall, he is an artist who is known for delivering immaculate vibes with his songs. He has a sound that is easy to recognize, and fans have been taking notice of his immense talents. That said, when you are a smaller artist, growing a fanbase is essential, and he has been able to do just that. With each new release, the Montrealer has gained listeners and his proven his abilities as both a singer and songwriter.

Over these past couple of years, we have reported on a few of the artist's tracks. "Space Cadet" was one of these offerings, and it proved to be an amazing effort. Now, fans have been waiting for something new. Well, this past week, COLOM81AN certainly delivered. Below, you can find the stunning visual for his new track "Come My Way." Although the summer might be finished, this is a song that is going to be perfect for night's out, so fix your playlists accordingly. That said, this is also a track that will sound great during the Fall and Winter months, even when the snow is falling and you're feeling gloomy.

COLOM81AN Does It Again

Throughout this song, you are going to be hit with some vibes that are reminiscent of Bryson Tiller. Furthermore, there is great singing, catchy vocals hooks, and immaculate production. If you haven't heard of COLOM81AN before, this will be an amazing introduction. He is sure to catch on over the coming years.

Hopefully, we get some new music from the artist, sooner rather than later. Be sure to let us know what you think of this new track from COLOM81AN, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world. In 2023, there are still plenty of incredible songs and albums left to be released.

