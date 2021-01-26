COLOM81AN
- SongsCOLOM81AN Delivers Incredible Vibes On New Song "Come My Way"COLOM81AN has done it again.By Alexander Cole
- NewsMontreal's COLOM81AN & Houston's Corbin Dallas Make Magic On "Space Cadet"Neo-Soul King Corbin Dallas' voice shines on the COLOM81AN-produced beat.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsCOLOM81AN's Sultry Single "Just Us" Has ArrivedRising artist COLOM81AN is back with a sensual new track.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsCOLOM81AN & Donato Take It To The "Hillside"Rising melodist COLOM81AN & Donato unite for a smooth melodic new single "Hillside." By Mitch Findlay