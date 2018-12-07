rap album of the year
- MusicKiller Mike Believes He Has The Rap Album Of The Year"MICHAEL" is among the most sonically versatile, thematically well-rounded, and emotionally powerful works of art this decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture2023 Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Album, Full List Of Winners InsideAfter last night's show, Beyoncé is officially the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersKendrick Lamar Dominated Spotify's Rap Streams In 2022Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" reportedly garnered more streams on Spotify than any other rap album in 2022.
By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPusha T Says Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale” Is “Great Competition”Pusha T welcomes the competition in his campaign for Rap Album Of The Year. By Aron A.
- Original ContentPusha T On Rap Album Of The Year: “I Want What’s Mine”As the Rap Album Of The Year campaign continues, Pusha T shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," the Clipse reunion, and what classic album he'd compare "It's Almost Dry" to.By Aron A.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Reveals "Call Me If You Get Lost" Album Title Meaning While On TourThe "She" hitmaker is back on tour, fresh off his big win at the Grammys.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" Made $19 Million During The PandemicLil Baby's "My Turn" album grosses $19 million amidst a global pandemic, reinforcing the idea that this might be his most profitable year yet.By Bhaven Moorthy
- Original ContentPredicting The 2020 Hip-Hop And R&B Grammy WinnersWho will take home the hardware in Los Angeles?By Michael Kawaida
- MusicCardi B Shares Historical Grammy Win With Mac Miller: "We Won A F**kin Grammy"Cardi B thanks BardiGang and shows love to Mac.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Is First Solo Woman To Win Grammy For Best Rap AlbumCardi makes history.By Milca P.
- MusicMac Miller's Parents Will Attend Grammy Awards & Accept Award If He WinsShoutout to those still bumping "Swimming."By Chantilly Post
- MusicPusha T Says He Isn't Surprised Drake Didn't Get Best Rap Album Nod"I think everybody needs to stay in their respective category."By Aron A.
- MusicPusha T Talks Grammy Nod, Drake Beef, & Kanye West On "The Daily Show"Pusha had a crazy year. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNipsey Hussle Breaks Down Why "Victory Lap" Is Rap Album Of 2018"This is what our genre sounds like at its best."By Aron A.
- MusicMac Miller Lands First Grammy Nomination For "Swimming"Mac Miller's first Grammy nomination is bittersweet. By Mitch Findlay