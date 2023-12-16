Killer Mike Adds Damian Marley For Reggae Flip Of "RUN"

After taking a break with Run The Jewels and El-P, Killer Mike decided to make a big comeback on his own this year. In fact, it had been an 11-year return in the making. His last solo effort was released on May 15, 2012 with R.A.P. Music. That was until June 16 of this year, when Mike unleashed perhaps his best record to date, with MICHAEL. It has done so well for the Georgia legend that is up for a handful of GRAMMY nominations.

It is easy to see why it could win Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance categories. There are so many fantastic records on this LP. "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" is the key player here, but "RUN" with Young Thug is another fun one. The great additional tracks and remixes have also helped bolster the legitimacy around Mike's self-titled tape.

Read More: Rubi Rose Bares It All In New Body Paint Photoshoot

Listen To "RUN (Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Version)" By Killer Mike And Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Mike has redone "MOTHERLESS," "DOWN BY LAW," and now "RUN." For the latter, he has brought on the reggae legend, Damian Marley. This new version keeps a similar rhythm to the original but relies more on drums and horns. If you pay close attention the beat's pattern has a slight hint of Thugger's "Wyclef Jean" from his 2016 project JEFFERY. You can check out the music video above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new remix, "RUN (Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley Version)," by Killer Mike and Damian Marley? Do you prefer this rendition, or the original with Young Thug? Is this still your favorite song off of MICHAEL? Where does this album rank for you amongst the rest of the rap albums from 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Killer Mike. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Brother Bilaal Doubles Down On Explosive Claims On Will Smith And Duane Martin, Says He Has Evidence