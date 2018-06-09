sweep
- MusicKiller Mike Sweeps Best Rap Album, Song, & Performance At 2024 GrammysKiller Mike won every award he was up for on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- TV"Schitt's Creek" Completes Sweep Of Comedy Awards At Emmys"Schitt’s Creek" swept the Comedy awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsQuavo Pranks Saweetie With The "Broom Challenge" That's Sweeping The NationQuavo attempted to trick Saweetie by participating in the "Broom Challenge," the latest Internet fad that has everyone putting their broom's gravitational forces to the test.By Lynn S.
- MusicParents Of R. Kelly "Sex Slaves" Fear Suicide Pact Involving Their DaughtersA 2nd Trump Tower under Azriel Clary's name lies untouched, according to her parents.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Former Side Piece Says They Evaded Capture In A Naked Sewer-RunEl Chapo's old mistress spills the tea with his wife in the courthouse.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Case: Feds Have Proof Connecting Him To Robberies, EtcThe Feds have reportedly connected the dots in the 6ix9ine racketeering case.By Devin Ch
- TVAnthony Bourdain Awarded Six Emmys PosthumouslyThe iconic chef is awarded six Emmys in the wake of his tragic passing. By hnhh
- SportsTwitter Reacts To Warriors Sweeping Cavaliers In NBA FinalsThe Warriors are your 2018 NBA Finals champions.By Kevin Goddard