Benny The Butcher & Snoop Dogg Mix East & West Coast Sounds On "Back Again"

Benny The Butcher is someone you can almost always count on to put out a fantastic listen front to back. The edgy Buffalo wordsmith has been in the game for a hot minute but has more or less blown up fairly recently. Part of that reason could be because he inked a deal with Def Jam not too long ago. But, let us be real with ourselves for a second. His lyricism, the ability to craft interesting and intricate flows, as well as his ear for good production, have brought him to this moment right here.

That moment we are talking about is his brand-new album, Everybody Can't Go. The trim 12-track project features production heavily from legends Hit-Boy and The Alchemist. You will also find Lil Wayne, his Griselda mates Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn, and plenty more. One track that has been a go-to for us and others is "Back Again" with Snoop Dogg.

Listen To "Back Again" By Benny The Butcher & Snoop Dogg

Surprisingly, this is not their first collaboration. Back in November 2021, they, along with Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes, came together for a haunting single "Murder Music." "Back Again" is an effortless synergy of West meets East. Benny brings some of his best writing in a song that talks about focusing on staying on course toward your goals. Snoop kills the chorus and the beat from Hit-Boy adds elements of East Coast boom-bap and sirens that are so prevalent in G-Funk and gangsta rap from the West. You can check out the killer visuals and music in the music video above.

Surprisingly, this is not their first collaboration. Back in November 2021, they, along with Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes, came together for a haunting single "Murder Music." "Back Again" is an effortless synergy of West meets East. Benny brings some of his best writing in a song that talks about focusing on staying on course toward your goals. Snoop kills the chorus and the beat from Hit-Boy adds elements of East Coast boom-bap and sirens that are so prevalent in G-Funk and gangsta rap from the West. You can check out the killer visuals and music in the music video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't nothin' like that first M, feel like I'm going on my second life

At times, I was staring down the barrel

I had to get my mind right and drive like Andretti

'Cause the further you go, the road to riches gon' get narrow

This like y'all n****s third notice, I won't say it four times

Lawn at my crib like a basketball court size

