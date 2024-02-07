snoop cereal
Music
Snoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart Over "Diabolical Actions": What We Know About The Snoop Cereal Lawsuit
Master P claims he and Snoop Dogg are fighting for equal rights in corporate America after they reportedly sued Walmart and Post Consumer Brands over Snoop Cereal "sabotage."
By
Axl Banks
Feb 07, 2024
