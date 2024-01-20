Lil Boom Security Footage Surfaces After He Was Accused Of Groping Children

Earlier this week, a resurfaced Facebook post from a Florida police department started making its rounds online. The post, which featured a photo of Lil Boom, asked users to help identify him, accusing the artist of inappropriately touching minors in a Walmart. Allegedly, he was caught "touching the backside of multiple people including children."

As the news spread, Lil Boom took to Instagram to defend himself, arguing that if he had done such a thing it would have been documented. "I fell off already bub u shoulda tried to cap on me in like 2018," he wrote. "This is so cap n***a if this was true i'd be on a f*cking registry." Now, however, security footage from the alleged incident has surfaced.

Read More: Sexyy Red Responds To Lil Boom Being Accused Of Touching Minors

Lil Boom Deactivates, Reactivates IG Amid Allegations

In the footage, Lil Boom allegedly comes up behind an individual shopping and seemingly brushes up against them. The individual's identity and age have not been disclosed. It was reported that Lil Boom deactivated his Instagram account after the footage surfaced. It now appears to have been reactivated. He recently shared photos from a sushi restaurant, as well as another Story declaring that he's "not going anywhere."

While countless commenters weigh in on the disturbing allegations, one person who has come to Lil Boom's defense is his girlfriend. In the comments of one of No Jumper's IG posts, she insisted that he simply irritated another shopper, which caused her to fire back. "Racist white lady got mad at him cause he shoved himself thru to get by, then she lied on his name on sexual assault," she alleged. "They rewatched footage and dropped the case. SMH They bout to get sued 😂 big time." What do you think of the resurfaced allegations against Lil Boom? What about the resurfaced security footage from the alleged incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Accused Of Sexual Assault & Grooming Minors

[Via]