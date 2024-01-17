Sexyy Red Responds To Lil Boom Being Accused Of Touching Minors

In recent days, some concerning rumors about Lil Boom have been making their rounds online. A Florida police department post resurfaced, featuring an image of Lil Boom, asking for help identifying him. They accused him of "touching the backside of multiple people including children" at a Walmart. They later identified him by both his government name and his moniker.

No Jumper went on to share the resurfaced post on Instagram, resulting in outrage among fans and peers. It also prompted a response from Lil Boom, who claims that the allegations are false. According to him, people are simply trying "cap on" him to make him look bad. "I fell off already bub u shoulda tried to cap on me in like 2018," he wrote. "This is so cap n***a if this was true i'd be on a f*cking registry." 1090 Jake later left an ominous reply to his comment, asking if he was "sure bout that."

Sexyy Red Says Lil Boom Accusations Are "Sick"

Regardless, fans and critics alike continue to have their doubts. Sexyy Red, for example, weighed in on the original post, appearing shocked and disturbed by the allegations. "Wow that's sick," she wrote simply. She's not alone, as countless other users share their disgust amid the allegations. One person who's on Lil Boom's side is his girlfriend, who claims that another shopper in the store made the accusations falsely after a less-than-pleasant encounter.

"Racist white lady got mad at him cause he shoved himself thru to get by, then she lied on his name on sexual assault," she alleges. "They rewatched footage and dropped the case. SMH They bout to get sued 😂 big time." What do you think of Sexyy Red's reaction to Lil Boom being accused of touching minors in Walmart? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

