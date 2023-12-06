Chrisean Rock Concerns Fans With Latest Post: "Dying Sounds Easier Then Living"

Chrisean Rock has fans worried for her safety after her latest post on Twitter, in which she remarked: "Dying sounds easier then living sometimes." The comments come after her latest incident with Blueface, in which he accused her of abandoning their child at 4:00 AM.

In response to the post, fans shared plenty of encouraging messages for Rock. "& just know the Blessing is around the corner when you start to feel this way, keep going…. You got this," one replied. Another wrote: "Sounds easy but it’s a weak way out and does more harm for those that love you … gotta keep head up … take a break and few deep breaths… you’ve got a little one to guide along with showing how strong you really are. Never look down always up to brighter days."

Chrisean Rock Attends House Of BET

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

As for the incident with Blueface, the rapper went live on social media, earlier this week, to claim that he had to go rescue his son. “It’s crazy. My son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning. Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh[a] watching the baby at four in the morning,” he said, referring to Chrisean’s friend. “So she can what? Get some d*ck? Do a verse? F*ck a n***a? You a boof b*tch. Stopping us ’cause she wanna be a bad parent to a bad parent.” Rock eventually responded the next day, accusing him of fighting their babysitter. "It don't matter who I was with," Rock argued. "So, then I'm like, 'he got the baby?' He got in a car accident with the baby. It's just some weird sh*t going on." Check out Rock's latest post on Twitter below.

Chrisean Rock Worries Fans On Twitter

Dying sounds easier then living sometimes — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) December 6, 2023

A few hours after her initial tweet, Rock followed up: "I don’t really be trynna express my self in a negative way but damn sometimes I wonder why why why why why fr ." Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock on HotNewHipHop.

