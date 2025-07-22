Beyonce Shares Touching Tribute To Malcolm-Jamal Warner After Accidental Drowning

Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce introduces Record of the Year during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically passed away at the age of 54 during a family vacation to Costa Rica.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Malcolm-Jamal Warner passed away at the age of 54. The beloved former Cosby Show star was on a family vacation in Costa Rica when he got caught in a rip current and drowned. Bystanders' attempts to revive him were sadly unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several of Warner's fans and peers have paid tribute to him since the tragedy, including Beyonce. According to AllHipHop, the multi-hyphenate recently shared a black-and-white photo of him as a teenager on her official website. The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt message. "Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner," it reads. "Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, Eddie Griffin, Niecy Nash, Angela Bassett, and many more have also shared touching tributes to Warner since his passing.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death
2023 Beloved Community Awards
Host Malcolm-Jamal Warner speaks onstage during the 2023 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Bill Cosby, who played Warner's father for eight seasons of their hit show, also broke his silence on his untimely passing recently. He recalled what it was like to work with the late actor and had nothing but positive things to say. Cosby said, "He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much."

"He was very professional," he continued, "He always knew his part... He always knew his lines, and he always knew where to go." Cosby went on to share that he and Warner kept in touch even after the show ended, revealing that he called him regularly. Warner's character, Theo Huxtable, was loosely based on Cosby's son Ennis. Ennis was murdered in 1997 at the age of 27, and had been childhood friends with Warner.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, told PEOPLE that learning of Warner's passing “reminded him of the same call he received when his son died.”

