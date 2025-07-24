Raven-Symoné’s Wife Miranda Maday Comforts Her Following Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Tragic Passing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Miranda Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symoné attend the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Earlier this week, beloved actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically drowned during a family vacation to Costa Rica.

Earlier this week, Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically passed away at just 54 years old. Reportedly, he was enjoying a family vacation in Costa Rica when he drowned. Despite bystanders' efforts to rescue him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warner's untimely passing has left his loved ones, fans, and peers devastated. Recently, for example, his former Cosby Show co-star Raven-Symoné was spotted at the airport with her wife, Miranda Maday. Maday was seen holding her close, per TMZ, seemingly consoling her as she processed the heartbreaking news.

Shortly after this, she took to Instagram with a message about his passing. “Words cannot express the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” she said. “He was the big brother, he was a beacon. He was one of the most multifaceted, talented men—so gentle. And my heart and soul and hugs and kisses go out to his daughter and his wife and his mother.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Death
9th Annual TV Land Awards - Show
Bill Cosby accepts the Impact Award onstage with presenter Stevie Wonder and Cosby Show cast members Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Raven-Symone at the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javits Center on April 10, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)

“He gave the best advice. He gave the best hugs,” she continued. “And his smile will always be a huge bright f***ing white smile in my head forever. I love you, and I know you’re watching over all of us now. Bye, Malcolm.”

Raven isn't the first of Warner's former co-stars to pay tribute to him following his passing. Bill Cosby also reflected on their time working together during a recent interview with ABC News. "He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much," he said.

“While I was their TV dad, I never stopped being a father to them," the actor added of Warner and his other Cosby Show co-stars.

