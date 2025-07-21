Tragedy has struck the acting and entertainment world as Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at the age of 54. If you grew up in the 80s, you remember him as the beloved Theodore Huxtable, the one and only son of Bill Cosby on "The Cosby Show." According to reports from Bossip and TMZ, Malcom-Jamal allegedly drowned.

Conversely, PEOPLE confirms this is in fact true, stating that a close source to the actor was on a family trip in Costa Rica. More robust details remain unavailable at the time of writing. Moreover, PEOPLE reports that they did reach out to representative of Warner's. However, they have not replied for comment just yet.

Overall, this is a heartbreaking development, and we are wishing Malcolm-Jamal Warner's family and friends the best during this time. According to the sources, he lived a pretty private life. All we know is that he is survived by a wife and daughter. He has kept the names under wraps.

As we said, most people know Warner from his work with Cosby. He went to fittingly earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. While he didn't take home the hardware at the 38th show, he was definitely permanently etched into many fans' minds for his contagious personality.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Career

Despite Bill's fall from grace after the show's demise in 1992, Warner was still very proud of what it became. "I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of," he told PEOPLE in 2023.

"We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other." He continued, "Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture."

Malcolm-Jamal Warner also took on more of a lead role in another TV sitcom, Malcolm & Eddie. He did so with Eddie Griffin from 1996-2000. Then, from 2011 to 2015 he starred in Reed Between the Lines with Tracee Ellis Ross.