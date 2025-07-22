Ice Cube showed love to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner while speaking with TMZ at LAX on Monday. Warner passed away at the age of 54 over the weekend while vacationing with family in Costa Rica. He was best-known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on the iconic NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

When the outlet approached Ice Cube to ask about the impact of Warner, the legendary rapper heaped praise his way. "I look at him as an actor who brought a realness to television playing a great character, playing a great son on The Cosby Show," Cube said. "He did a few great things outside of The Cosby Show. It's tragic."

Police told ABC News that Warner died by drowning after getting caught in a rip current at Playa Grande beach on Sunday afternoon. Bystanders attempted to rescue him, but after getting him back to shore the Costa Rican Red Cross declared him dead. On Tuesday, an autopsy confirmed his death by asphyxiation by submersion as accidental.

Tracee Ellis Ross On Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Ice Cube is far from the only celebrity to comment on Malcolm-Jamal Warner's passing. Beyonce put out a statement on her official website, writing: “Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.” Bill Cosby also told ABC News: "He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much."