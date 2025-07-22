Ice Cube Pays Tribute To Malcolm-Jamal Warner After "The Cosby Show" Star's Tragic Passing

BY Cole Blake 219 Views
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube performs during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ice Cube is the latest of countless celebrities who have paid tribute to Malcolm-Jamal Warner in the wake of his death.

Ice Cube showed love to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner while speaking with TMZ at LAX on Monday. Warner passed away at the age of 54 over the weekend while vacationing with family in Costa Rica. He was best-known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on the iconic NBC sitcom The Cosby Show.

When the outlet approached Ice Cube to ask about the impact of Warner, the legendary rapper heaped praise his way. "I look at him as an actor who brought a realness to television playing a great character, playing a great son on The Cosby Show," Cube said. "He did a few great things outside of The Cosby Show. It's tragic."

Police told ABC News that Warner died by drowning after getting caught in a rip current at Playa Grande beach on Sunday afternoon. Bystanders attempted to rescue him, but after getting him back to shore the Costa Rican Red Cross declared him dead. On Tuesday, an autopsy confirmed his death by asphyxiation by submersion as accidental.

Tracee Ellis Ross On Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Ice Cube is far from the only celebrity to comment on Malcolm-Jamal Warner's passing. Beyonce put out a statement on her official website, writing: “Rest in power, Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Thanks for being a big part of our shared television history. You will be missed.” Bill Cosby also told ABC News: "He was always a great studier, and I enjoyed working with him very much."

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a series of pictures of them together on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “I love you, Malcolm. First, I met you as Theo with the rest of the world, then you were my first TV husband. My heart is deeply saddened. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.” The two starred together on BET’s Reed Between the Lines.

