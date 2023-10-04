Taraji P. Henson Says Beyonce’s Birthday Plans Ruined Her Renaissance Outfit Idea

Taraji P. Henson says that she had an outfit in place for Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour for months in advance, but was forced to audible when the legendary singer announced she wanted everyone to wear silver in honor of her birthday. Henson recalled the awkward incident during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The conversation arose when Fallon asked how she landed on the ninja-inspired outfit she went with for the Los Angeles concert.

“I had already had my outfit picked out for [Beyoncé’s] show, months in advance,” the comedian explained. “Then, she does this, ‘Oh, it’s my birthday. Let’s all wear silver.’ So, I mean, my house is being renovated and my clothes are in storage, so I randomly happened to buy this off of those Instagram Shopping pages.”

Beyonce Brings "Renaissance World Tour" To Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

From there, Henson explained that the outfit was so low in quality that she had to throw it out after one use. “At the end of the day, that’s all I had for Beyoncé. It was kind of silver, had silver sparklies on it,” she recalled. “Long story short, I did have to throw it away at the end of the night because it had snags and holes — but thanks, Instagram Shopping!” Check out Taraji P. Henson's full appearance on The Tonight Show below.

Taraji P. Henson Reflects On Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Beyonce wrapped up the Renaissance World Tour with a performance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, earlier this month. Elsewhere in the interview, Henson speaks about Usher and labels him a “female magnet.” The iconic singer recently landed a spot as the headliner for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. He's also been hosting a residency in Las Vegas for two years.

